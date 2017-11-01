Dickey’s Texas-style Barbecue Comes to Albemarle

The new location will open Thursday, November 2

Albemarle, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens their newest location in Albemarle, NC with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The new location will begin smoking Texas-style barbecue on Thursday, November 2 with franchisee Randy Seegars and his son, Chance.

“The Dickey’s family is thrilled to have Randy and Chance Seegars bring Dickey’s Texas-style barbecue to their hometown of Albemarle,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With experienced restauranteurs like the Seegars, the Dickey’s brand will continue to grow and serve communities across the world delicious, slow-smoked barbecue.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturday: Guests may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches all day. Limit two.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

Originally from North Carolina, the Seegars look forward to bringing Dickey’s Texas-style barbecue to the town they call home. With more than 30 years in the restaurant industry, Randy Seegars decided it was time to open a restaurant of his own. “When I was looking for franchising concepts, I found a home in Dickey’s due to the quality of their food and the simplicity of their concept,” says Randy Seegars. “We look forward to serving Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue to our community.”

To join Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Club and receive members-only specials and discounts, click here.

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Albemarle is located at 720-20 Hwy 24/27 Bypass East Albemarle, NC 28001. The phone number is 704-982-2727.

To find the location nearest you, click here.

Find Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

To learn more about franchising with Dickeys, visit www.dickeys.com/franchise or call 866-340-6188.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com