Dickey’s Shows Continued International Growth and Notable Q3 Performance

The world’s largest barbecue concept is continuing to experience strong brand growth with three new global franchise commitments

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Committed to bringing Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

to markets around the globe, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit ‘s fast-paced growth momentum has driven the world’s largest barbecue concept to expand its global footprint in the third quarter.

In Q3 alone, Dickey’s opened 16 locations, 14 of which were domestic and two were international. The Texas-style barbecue brand made its Sao Paulo debut, marking Dickey’s first South American restaurant with 110 total planned for Brazil in the coming years. Dickey’s also opened its second Tokyo location in Yoyogi.

Along with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s openings, Dickey’s Restaurant Brands increased its virtual footprint across the country with the addition of 23 locations implementing Wing Boss and 11 locations adding Big Deal Burger for delivery only. Additionally, Wing Boss opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar restaurant in Addison, Texas in Q3.

Sales were also a highlight with same store sales increasing 5.5% from 2020 and total store sales increasing 7.9%.

“Barbecue fans across the globe are taking note of how delicious Dickey’s slow-smoked meats and savory sides are,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’ve been driving incredible growth both in the States and overseas in 2021, and we look forward to finishing this year off just as strong as we started it.”

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s has over 550 locations across the United States and five other countries.

In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Dickey’s Shows Continued International Growth and Notable Q3 Performance first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.