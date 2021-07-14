Dickey’s Sets New Holiday Sales Record on Fourth of July Weekend

Texas-style barbecue restaurant sold over 48,000 pork ribs and saw a same-store-sales increase of 13.9% over the holiday weekend

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The one thing Americans do agree on – Barbecue. The slow-smoked meats were the number one choice over the fourth of July weekend.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is on an impressive sales streak, and July is shaping up to be another successful month after the Texas-style barbecue restaurant experienced a record-breaking sales.

Over the holiday weekend, the 80-year-old brand sold more than 48,000 pork ribs and set another holiday sales record with an increase of 13.9% in same-store sales. To help barbecue lovers celebrate America’s birthday, Dickey’s served its Big Yellow Box, a self-contained way for guests to pick up and enjoy the world’s largest barbecue concept’s award-winning catering offerings, and offered free delivery on all online orders.

For 15 straight months, Dickey’s has experienced same-store positive sales, and with an 11% increase in same-store positive sales this month, July is expected to follow the remarkable trend.

“Even after 80 years, Dickey’s continues to prove that we’re the go-to destination for enjoying delicious slow-smoked meats and savory sides,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Fourth of July is always a successful holiday for Dickey’s, but 2021 set the bar even higher for future Independence Day celebrations to come.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

The post Dickey’s Sets New Holiday Sales Record on Fourth of July Weekend first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.