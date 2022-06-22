Dickey’s Ribs Now Available in Kroger’s Across Dallas–Fort Worth

Fall-off-the-bone pork ribs in three great flavors: Original Secret Recipe, Sizzlin’ Spice & Signature Sweet

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit ’s retail line continues its rapid expansion across the country. Our authentic Dickey’s Barbecue popular ribs are now available for you to purchase at 105 Kroger locations across the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex! Take this summer to the next level with these no prep, no mess, oven safe cook-in-a-bag ribs – perfect to feed the entire family during these busy summer months. You too can be the pitmaster of your own grill at your backyard BBQ party.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Kroger Co. is one of the largest retailers in the United States which operates 2,750 grocery retail stores. You can find our finger licking fall-off-the-bone ribs available in-store for purchase, starting as soon as June 2022. Come on into your local Kroger store or visit Kroger online to get your hands on Dickey’s BBQ fan favorites today!

“We are extremely excited our mouthwatering, tender ribs are now widely available on Kroger shelves across Dallas–Fort Worth,” said Roland Dickey. Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group . “It’s been incredible to witness our retail line’s exponential growth over the past year as we’re now in over 18 retail chains across the country, and we look forward to seeing what’s next!”

The Dickey’s retail line is currently located in over 5,500 retail locations across the country, making it easier to find your favorite foods and seasonings at your local grocery store – ensuring you can enjoy some Legit. Texas. Barbecue

right at home.

You’ll be able to find the famous canned barbecue baked beans, signature seasonings, dry rubs, and even our family recipe barbecue sauce. Now you can get your hands on the signature short ribs available in 3 mouthwatering flavors: spicy, sweet, and original flavors. While you are at it, be sure to grab some of our craft sausages in Original, Jalapeno Cheddar and hot links. Additional retailers are signing up so be sure to check out the full line at www.barbecueathome.com and by visiting Dickey’s Amazon page for additional products.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.Dickeys.com .

Contact:

Lauren Tweet

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

469-594-3723

ltweet@dickeys.com

