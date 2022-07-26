Dickey’s Retail Line Continues Rapid Expansion Nationwide

Dickey’s specialty frozen meats now available at Walmart

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit ’s famous Texas-style Sliced Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken are now available for purchase at Walmart locations across the country. Make sure to check out the frozen meat aisle to get your hands on these Texas BBQ flavors that are pre-cooked with family recipes to enjoy!

Headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. You can also come into your local Walmart store and pick up your favorite Dickey’s barbecue sauces and sausages:

Barbecue sauce flavors: Original, Sweet, and Spicy

Sausage flavors: Original Smoked, Spicy Cheddar, Hot Links

Customers will start seeing the specialty frozen meats available for purchase on July 25, priced starting at $7.48. You no longer have to settle for those boring unseasoned meats when Dickey’s does all the hard part for you. Plan your next get together, stress free, with easy-to-follow directions to grill your own BBQ from Dickey’s. Be the grill master of your own backyard BBQ with the help of our family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation, since 1941. Our frozen meats make grilling just that much easier for any event, at any size. Celebrate your birthday bash, I do BBQ engagement party, graduation party, and more with Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

“We are beyond thrilled to add three new SKUs including our famous Sliced Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken to Walmart locations nationwide,” said Roland Dickey. Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group . “We look forward to seeing the retail line’s continued rapid expansion to allow more barbecue fanatics and our loyal fans that ability to cook restaurant quality meat in the comfort of their own homes!”

The Dickey’s retail line is currently located in over 5,500 retail locations across the country, making it easier to find your favorite BBQ foods and delicious seasonings at your local grocery store – ensuring you can enjoy some Legit. Texas. Barbecue. right at home. Additional retailers are signing up so be sure to check out the full line at www.barbecueathome.com and by visiting Dickey’s Amazon page for additional products.

To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.Dickeys.com .

Contact:

Shannon Santos

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

214-334-8066

ssantos@dickeys.com

More from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

The post Dickey’s Retail Line Continues Rapid Expansion Nationwide first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.