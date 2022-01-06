Dickey’s Restaurant Brands Offers Fresh Take on Nashville Hot Chicken with Trailer Birds Debut

Nashville-style tenders, sandwiches and more now available for pickup or delivery through the world’s largest barbecue concept’s newest virtual brand

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Restaurant Brands is bringing the Nashville heat with its fourth virtual brand – Trailer Birds Hot Chicken !

If you can take the heat, you’ve come to the right kitchen. Available for pickup or delivery, Trailer Birds offers bold, crispy, Nashville hot chicken with cooked-to-order levels of zero to hella hot sauce. Trailer Birds doesn’t come with any other bells and whistles because the bold flavor speaks for itself. With Hot Tenders, Hot Chicken Sandwiches, specialty tater tots and hand-cut fry options, Trailer Birds has you covered when the hot chicken craving hits.

“If you break a sweat, then our Trailer Birds Hot Chicken mission has been fulfilled,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re thrilled to begin another journey of offering one-of-a-kind items through our fourth virtual brand. If you’ve got a hankering for delicious, spicy chicken, tasty tater tots and crispy hand-cut fries without all the chicken puns, Trailer Birds is the place for you. Our cooked-to-order tenders let every guest dial in their personalized hot-chicken level of heat. We can’t wait for our Dickey’s fans to try our hottest offerings yet!”

For 80 years, Dickey’s Restaurant Brands has focused on the food, not the fuss. At Trailer Birds, the same guiding principles are honored by serving Nashville-style food with over-the-top heat and no frills or gimmicks.

Trailer Birds offers combos for its Hot Tenders and Hot Chicken Sandwiches that come with an entrée, dipping sauce, side and of course a Big Yellow Cup. For savory sides, guests can choose from crispy hand-cut fries or tater tots with the option of seasoned, Cajun or hot, tots, mac and cheese, coleslaw or Texas toast. Trailer birds also offers Nashville Hot hand-cut fries or tots loaded with hot chicken and drizzled with jalapeño cheese and ranch. To satisfy your sweet tooth while your taste buds recover, add a chocolate chunk cookie, pecan pie slice or blonde brownie.

Guests can put their heat tolerance to the test by ordering Trailer Birds for curbside pickup, delivery through trailerbirds.com or through their favorite delivery service like UberEATS or catering on ezCater. To learn more, visit trailerbirds.com .

