Dickey’s Original Location Celebrates Barbecue, Beer and Music

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Since 1941, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served barbecue lovers authentic, Texas-style barbecue and savory sides. For the first time in 78 years, Dickey’s announces the addition of a full-service bar, Central Bar, to their original location in Dallas, TX, giving guests a more legit Texas barbecue experience.

“As a family-owned business, starting small with our first location in Dallas, TX, we are proud to have grown to be the largest barbecue franchise in the world,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “To celebrate this milestone for our brand, staying true to offering beer as we did back in 1941, we are inviting guests to Central Bar to enjoy our legit barbecue, ice-cold beer and great music.”

At Central Bar, guests can always order a drink with their lunch or dinner to enhance that smoky barbecue flavor. They can also stay after hours to take advantage of the full bar, limited barbecue menu and enjoy the Dickey’s vibe. In constructing Central Bar, Dickey’s uncovered an original window from when the building was first built, giving bar patrons a direct look at Dickey’s Pit Masters pulling slow-smoked brisket off the original Pit, still used at the location.

In the on-demand world of today, the stay-at-home customer trend is here to stay as guests want everything at their convenience. Though, as a brand, we are heavily focused on our delivery initiatives, we also want guests in the Dickey’s dining room instead of their own. Dickey’s guests look for an experience when they dine out, so by including a full bar along with extending the kitchen, Dickey’s now creates a unique experience that has not been offered in this location before. Along with the bar, Dickey’s has included a beautiful wood patio area for patrons to enjoy their beer and barbecue.

The Dickey’s original location is commonly referred to as the “Central Dickey’s location” and is where Dickey’s folks encourage new guests to go for the first time, which is why “Central Bar” fit perfectly as the name. Central Bar opens Friday, March 1 at 5 p.m. ‘til late.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here. Find more information about national and international franchise opportunities here.



Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contact:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com