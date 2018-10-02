Dickey’s Offers All You Can Eat Ribs in October

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers guests All You Can Eat Ribs for only $19.99. Guests can enjoy this in-store promotion October 1 through 28 at participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation.

“At Dickey’s, we are preparing and slow-smoking our fall-off-the-bone ribs long before our guests’ craving hits,” says Trevor Wilson, Vice President of Marketing at Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With our All You Can Eat Ribs promotion we encourage our guests to enjoy as many of our delicious pork ribs as they would like at their local Dickey’s.”

All You Can Eat Ribs is available all day, every day in-store only. Guests will start with four slow-smoked ribs, two savory sides and a buttery roll. After the first round, guests receive two ribs until they can’t eat anymore!

Find your local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit here.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 500 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com