Dickey’s Makes Thanksgiving Meals Easy

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit allows guests to have a stress-free Thanksgiving with delicious Holiday Meal options. Dickey’s, the largest barbecue chain in the world, wants to help guests spend more time with their friends and family and less time in the kitchen. For the first time, participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations will offer delivery directly from the store or through delivery partners such as Grub Hub or Door Dash.

Guests may choose a combination of Dickey’s holiday meats and sides to create their desired meal. These options include Smoked Turkey, Cajun Fried Turkey, Spiral Cut Ham, Prime Rib and delicious sides such as baked potato casserole, green beans, cornbread dressing and buttery rolls.

“As a family owned business, the holidays are a precious time for us. We are not only offering guests Holiday Meals, we are becoming a part of their family and their traditions,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “The best part of the holidays this year is that for the first time, Dickey’s will offer delivery options, so our guests can do what is most important, spend time with their friends and family.”

Dickey’s holiday meal options can be found online or at your local Dickey’s location.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

