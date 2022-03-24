Dickey’s Introduces New Website & App Enhancements for Improved Online Experience

World’s largest barbecue concept also now accepting Apple Pay & Google Pay

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit just made it easier for barbecue lovers to enjoy Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

with the release of several new website and App enhancements aimed at improving the online customer experience.

Starting in March, loyal customers and newbies alike can enjoy an array of upgrades across both the Dickey’s website and App (available on Apple App Store or Google Play ) that will provide an unprecedented customer experience. Some of the enhancements include:

Pick a location – When searching for a location, guests can now auto detect the closest store for carry out or delivery order.

Guest friendly menu – Whether on the website or App, Dickey’s introduces an even friendlier menu that showcases more choices and reduces the amount of time needed to checkout.

Static menu – Not ready to make an order and just need to see all the delicious items for your next order or catering event? Dickey’s has you covered with a ‘Menu at a Glance’ that showcases core menu items all in one spot.

Faster load times – The entire website has been optimized for web and mobile that reduces the amount of time that it will take to get that hickory smoked barbecue in your mouth.

Enhanced loyalty on App – The Dickey’s App brings a fresh look and new way to access your Loyalty account directly from the App. Guests can earn and redeem rewards directly from the Dickeys app.

Personalized QR code on App – App also now includes a ‘quick view’ button with your personalized loyalty QR code that you can scan to earn rewards directly in the App or right at the register.

What’s even more exciting? Dickey’s has made several improvements for an even faster checkout. The brand is now accepting Apple & Google Pay for your mobile Dickeys.com order. No need to get off the couch and search for your credit card! Additionally, Dickey’s has updated its App to include Apple Pay – just one more easy way to pay and enjoy Texas-style barbecue, quicker.

“When we looked at the upgraded website and App, we took a holistic approach on how we could make the overall Dickey’s experience better for our customers,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We studied functional methods and took a mobile first approach as we have over 60% of our customers ordering through a mobile device. The number of clicks and reduction of time to completing an order has been reduced over 40%. Dickey’s is always looks for ways to innovate and delight its customers and we know these new enhancements will deliver an even better online experience!”

