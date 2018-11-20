Dickey’s Home Office Holiday Helpers

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The holidays are truly meant to be the season for giving and spending time with family and friends. In that spirit, for the past few decades, the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Home Office has spent the day before Thanksgiving in-store with Dickey’s franchisees, Pit Crew and guests across the country.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we consider each of our franchisees as a member of our family,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “The holidays are the perfect opportunity for us to help them during our busiest time of year. It truly is one of my favorite traditions that we have at Dickey’s.”

In addition to serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue. during the holiday season, Dickey’s offers guests full Holiday Feasts so they can focus more on their loved ones and less on the Thanksgiving meal. The Dickey’s Home Office works in-stores to assist franchisees and their Pit Crew in executing Holiday Feast orders.

This time-honored tradition is one that all Dickey’s Home Office employees look forward to not only to help the Dickey’s franchisees, but to see the joy on guests faces when they pick up their delicious Holiday Feast.

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here. Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Find more information about national and international franchise opportunities here.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com