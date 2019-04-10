Dickey’s Guests Can Earn Rewards Enjoying Slow-Smoked Barbecue

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Guests can now earn more rewards for enjoying Dickey’s authentic, Texas-style barbecue when they download the Dickey’s App and enroll in the enhanced loyalty program. Dickey’s loyalty program, Big Yellow Cup Club Rewards, is a point-based system allowing guests to earn free barbecue for being loyal Dickey’s fans.

“The Dickey’s App and our loyalty program were developed in-house to offer rewards fit for barbecue lovers across the nation,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “It is designed to reward our guests for making purchases at Dickey’s locations nationwide, sharing their experiences with us and ultimately providing information to best serve them moving forward.”

To get started, guests can download the Dickey’s App through the Apple App Store or Google Play and create a Big Yellow Cup Club Rewards account by signing in through email, Facebook, Twitter or Google. Guests can also access the rewards program via Dickeys.com. After the guest orders either in-store, online or through the app, they will earn a point for every dollar spent. As the guest accumulates points, there will be free barbecue rewards available to them. To earn extra points, guests can fill out a survey through the Dickey’s App highlighting details of their experience at their local store.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

