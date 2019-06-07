Dickey’s Gives Away Free Barbecue and More All Summer

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit invites guests to bring an iconic Big Yellow Cup on their summer adventure and show off their experience on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for a chance to be one of eight lucky winners.

From now until September 2nd, Dickey’s is giving away free barbecue for a year, Pitmaster Packs, a free catering for up to 20 people, an all-inclusive trip for two to Cancún, Mexico and more to winners of their second annual Show Us Your Cup social media contest.

“Our mission for over 70 years has always been to provide great food that complements good time gatherings and our joy comes from guests sharing those memories with us,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

To qualify for the contest, guests will need to follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on one of three social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook and/or Twitter), post a photo of where they’ve taken their Big Yellow Cup on their summer adventure, and use the hashtag “ShowUsYourCup”, “Contest.”

Right now Big Yellow Cups are available for just $1 in-store until July 14th and guests can stop by their nearest Dickey’s to score two new collectible Big Yellow Cups while supplies last.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

