Dickey’s Franchisee Brings Texas-Style Barbecue to Cambridge, MN

Cambridge, MN (RestaurantNews.com) New Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee, Scott Frayn plans to open his first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location to Cambridge, MN in Spring 2018.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we pride ourselves on serving each and every guest authentic, Texas-style barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With new franchisees such as Scott that truly love the brand, we can continue our growth and more importantly continue serving our guests delicious barbecue.”

New to the restaurant industry, Scott looks forward to embarking on this adventure in the restaurant industry with the support of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Scott recently purchased a gas station in Cambridge that housed space for a restaurant concept. After doing extensive research and speaking with the Dickey’s team, Scott knew that it would be a perfect fit.

“I love Dickey’s product, the atmosphere of each location and Dickey’s commitment to their community,” says Scott. “I look forward to opening my first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location and serving the people in my community Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

