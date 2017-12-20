Dickey’s Fires Up the Pit in Buford, GA

The new location will open Tuesday, December 19

Buford, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit brings slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue to Buford Tuesday, December 19 with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The new location will be opened by current Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee Shannon Skains and his wife, Asia.

The new location will offer guests $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches on Tuesday, December 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., limit two per guest.

“To our core Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is truly a family owned business and has been since we first opened our doors in 1941,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are proud to have franchisees such as Shannon and Asia as a part of our ever-growing Dickey’s family.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturdays: Guests may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., limit two per guest.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

A native Texan, Shannon has a passion for slow-smoked barbecue and a love for Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. After moving to Georgia, he opened his first Dickey’s location in 2014 and now brings more Texas-style barbecue to Georgia with his new location in Buford. “I look forward to opening my second Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location and serving the residents of my community delicious barbecue,” says Shannon.

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Buford is located at 3350 Buford Dr. Northeast Suite A150, Buford, GA 30519. The phone number is 678-765-7060.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

