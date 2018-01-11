Dickey’s Expands in Arizona With Local Franchisee

Mesa, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Apache Junction, Gilbert, Mesa and Queen Creek, AZ will be home to four new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations under the ownership of current franchisee Sam Beydoun beginning late 2018.

With an extensive background in the gas station industry, Sam is eager to embark on a new adventure encompassing his love for business and slow-smoked barbecue. His first Dickey’s location opened in late December and is attached to an Arco Gas Station that he owns. The four Dickey’s locations that are under development will differ from the first, following a more traditional construction concept.

“I was originally drawn to Dickey’s for their passion and expertise of real, Texas barbecue as well as their clean, contemporary concept,” says Sam. “I look forward to the opportunity of serving the people in my community slow-smoked barbecue and making Dickey’s a staple in my area.” Sam’s values align perfectly with that of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by putting the community first while always focusing on serving slow-smoked barbecue.

“At Dickey’s, our primary focus is to serve folks authentic, Texas-style barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With owners who are passionate about the art of great barbecue, such as Sam, the Dickey’s brand will continue to grow and serve barbecue lovers nationwide.”

