Dickey’s Brings Barbecue Beans to Select Publix Locations

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit partners with Publix grocery stores to incorporate Dickey’s barbecue beans as a featured item for barbecue fans to purchase. Dickey’s now offers Original Barbecue Beans, Texas Beans and Brown Sugar Hickory Beans in select Publix locations.

“Since we first opened our doors in 1941, we have focused on giving our guests convenient and delicious barbecue options including slow-smoked meats and savory sides,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are proud to partner with Publix and have the opportunity to offer barbecue lovers our delicious beans at their local grocery store.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit beans are now available in more than more than 1,000 Publix locations.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

