Dickey’s ‘Behind the BBQ,’ Published by Southwestern Publishing House, Inc., Named Finalist for Prestigious Book Award

World’s largest barbecue concept’s compilation of recipes, cocktails, and tall tales has been named a finalist in the 34th annual IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Published by Southwestern Publishing House, Inc., Dickey’s Barbecue Pit ’s “Behind the BBQ: Recipes, Cocktails & Tall Tales” by Roland Dickey Sr., Roland Dickey Jr., Laura Rea Dickey with Jerry Murray and Chef Phil Butler has been recognized as a finalist in the 34th annual IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program in the cookbook category.

The 81-year-old Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise will receive either a gold or silver award during the ceremony for this prestigious award on April 29. The complete list of cookbook finalists can be found on the website at this link.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the IBPA for ‘Behind the BBQ,’” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our second cookbook is an ode to our loyal fans and barbecue lovers across the country looking for the perfect barbecue recipes, specialty cocktails and delightful appetizer recipes to host a one-of-a-kind party. We look forward as we continue to pass down the Art of Great Barbecue and giving fans a peek behind the kitchen door!”

The IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program, which include fifty-six categories recognizing excellence in book editorial and design, are regarded as one of the highest national honors for independent publishers. The awards are administered by the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA), with help from over 160 book publishing professionals including librarians, bookstore owners, reviewers, designers, publicity managers, and editors.

“Laura and the entire team at Dickey’s were incredible partners to work with. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to help them tell the Dickey’s story,” said Sheila Thomas, Publisher, Southwestern Publishing House. “I couldn’t be prouder of this incredible recognition and hope that these amazing recipes will create life-long memories with friends and family.”

With Behind the BBQ, cooking by the book has never been easier. Become a pro in the kitchen and on the grill with our easy-to-follow recipes! To order a copy and enjoy delicious food and juicy stories, visit the Barbecue At Home website .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

