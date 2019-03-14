Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. Names Slingshot Agency of Record

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dallas-based Slingshot has been named Agency Of Record for Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. after a formal review. Initial work for the brand will be focused on media research, planning and buying.

“Throughout the pitch process, Slingshot demonstrated an unrivalled approach to holistic media strategy, innovation and analytics,” said Tony McMaster, Chief Marketing Officer at Dickey’s. “That, plus their experience growing fast casual brands and their understanding of what makes Dickey’s special is what made Slingshot the perfect partner.”

“There are so many interesting engagement opportunities for this brand,” added Charlotte Carter, Slingshot VP of Media and Communications Planning. “And pairing some of our proprietary media models with their amazing food… well, we can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and dig in.”

Dickey’s has been making Texas barbecue famous since Travis Dickey opened his first restaurant in Dallas in 1941. They began franchising in 1994, and today there are more than 500 locations across 110+ media markets in 44 states, where they’re known for authentic, hickory smoked meats and those iconic big yellow cups.

“Dickey’s isn’t just a legendary name in barbecue, it’s one of the most forward thinking fast casual brands nationwide,” said Slingshot President and Chief Operation Officer David Young. “Dickey’s is poised for outstanding growth, and the entire Slingshot team is thrilled to play a role in making it happen.”

About Slingshot, LLC

Incorporated in Dallas in 1995, Slingshot is a privately held, full-service agency that provides marketing and advertising solutions designed to reach today’s distracted consumer. The agency’s clients include UT Southwestern, Invitation Homes, OKI Data, The Dallas Museum of Art, Newland Communities, and Farm Bureau Financial Services. Services include offline and digital advertising solutions, social media strategy, web development, media planning and buying, and brand development. For more information, please call (214) 634-4411 or visit www.slingshot.com.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Sears

972-580-06620×19

ashley@cookseypr.com