Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Tests Delivery in Select Markets Nationwide

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Barbecue lovers now have the opportunity to enjoy the convenience of delivery with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Dickey’s is offering guests the service they demand by testing delivery, straight from the store, in select markets across the nation. From a single meal at lunch to a dinner for the whole family, Dickey’s offers delivery for any size order.

The markets that are currently being tested are Minneapolis, MN and Colorado Springs, CO.

“At Dickey’s, we pride ourselves on catering to our guests’ needs and our new delivery option does just that,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We chose to test these markets first to see the net worth of the delivery project before we incorporate our delivery option systemwide.”

At these stores, guests can order online or download the Dickey’s app in the Apple App Store to utilize the delivery option.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

