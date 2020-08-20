Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Splashes Into Florida With Multi-Unit Development Deal

Destin, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Award-winning franchise Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is expanding their presence across the stretch of Florida’s panhandle with the announcement of four new development agreements for the emerald gulf coast area.

Florida’s Fort Walton Beach, Destin, Crestview and Niceville communities will all soon be able to enjoy Dickey’s famous pit-smoked authentic, Texas-style bbq with the Fort Walton location the first of the four to begin construction and open in 2021.

“Florida is rapidly becoming one of our most popular territories for expansion,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re proud to have so many fans in Florida who appreciate and enjoy our Texas-style barbecue and southern hospitality.”

Dickey’s Destin location will be on wheels as the brand plans to mobilize their barbeque offerings with a food truck to serve the popular tourist destination.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

