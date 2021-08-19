Providing Big Wins Across Dickey’s Restaurant Brands

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit launched its first ever cross brand loyalty promotion and knocked it out of the park! The trio of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands including Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger joined forces to help celebrate its loyalty program members. Each time an American athlete won a gold medal the Dickey Restaurant Brands emailed its loyalty members with a coupon good for either a complimentary item or a buy one, get one free coupon (BOGO). The online only program had over 17,000 people redeeming the offer of free pulled pork sandwiches, burgers, and chicken wings.

“We saw an over 40% increase in online transactions and were so happy to cross promote our brands and offer our loyalty members a delicious sandwich or wings while celebrating America’s athletes” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

The promotion was open to new and old Loyalty members from July 25th until the conclusion of the Olympics on August 9th. The United States won 39 gold medals at the 2021 Olympics, which was first among all countries in Tokyo.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey's Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide.

