Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Seasonings & Rubs Launch in Savemart

Dickey’s Chili Pork Butt Rub, Beef Brisket Rub, and Foo Foo seasonings are now available

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit retail line in conjunction with Spice Chain, who is the exclusive retail creator of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit popular seasonings, and rubs is now available for purchase at select Savemart Companies.

The family owned and operated grocery chain is headquartered in Modesto, California with 200 locations throughout California and Northern Nevada. The synergy between Dickey’s and Savemart is a perfect match. “Being a family owned and operated company with three generations and 80 years of operational experience under our belts-knowing that another family owned and operated business is selling our spices is a great match and opportunity to grow together” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Savemart is selling Dickey’s Chili Pork Butt Rub, Beef Brisket Rub, and Foo Foo seasonings. Dickey’s is proud of its products and the rubs are no exception. The Chili Pork Butt Rub has a pinch of sweet heat, that leaves your taste buds wanting more. Rub it into pork or poultry before cooking for a kick of flavor! The Beef Brisket Rub creates the perfect outer bark. And the Foo Foo seasoning is an all-purpose blend perfect for sides and fried foods. Use as a finishing blend, sprinkle on fully cooked sides to taste (it’s great with potatoes, corn and okra!)

“These are some of our most popular rubs that are versitile for use on meats and to top delicious side dishes, and now they are available at select Savemart, Lucky’s, and Food Max locations” adds Dickey. Dickey’s family brands have over 550 restaurants in 44 states and an ecommerce site Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s , that sells restaurant quality meat, sausages and barbecue sauce, and rubs that ship directly to your door.

The rubs are sold for $6.99 each plus tax, and will be available in the spice section of the grocery stores.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Family Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and& was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

