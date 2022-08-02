Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Summer Catering Contest

Texas-style barbecue restaurant holds Summer Catering Contest through September 1st

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating the summer by giving away FREE barbecue to its loyal, catering customers! Enter for a chance to score big this summer season for your favorite BBQ menu items perfect for your next backyard BBQ, poolside BBQ, and more! Join us for this summers sweepstakes and get more BBQ for your buck!

From now until September 1st, Dickey’s is beating the summer heat nationwide with their Dickey’s Summer Catering Contest Giveaway. Each week until September 1st, one lucky guest can win a $250 Dickey’s Gift Card! To enter, fans must make a catering purchase of any amount through www.Dickeys.com , the Dickey’s App , or by calling the Dickey’s Catering Hotline at 1-866-BARBECUE (227-2328).

“Group gatherings and great barbecue are what we’re all about at Dickey’s, so with this contest, we’d like to give something back to our loyal guests that are sharing our Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

with their family and friends,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to sharing the gift of our delicious Texas-style barbecue.”

This contest is specifically for catering orders in which one purchase/entry per day will be accepted. You may review the complete entry rules and regulations directly by visiting the official Rules and Regulations landing page. One lucky winner will be selected every Friday at 5:00 PM (CST) and announced on the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit National Facebook page, as well as being contacted directly via email. Be sure to look out for the big news every week!

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.Dickeys.com .

