Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Rolls Out Two New Limited Time Offers

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s is knocking barbecue out of the park this summer with their new MVP Sandwich featuring slow-smoked pork burnt ends and their Triple Play Parfait.

For a limited time, guests can score the MVP Sandwich which includes tender pork burnt ends tossed in a tangy barbecue sauce made with Coca-Cola® and topped with cheddar cheese and pickles all layered onto a toasted brioche bun.

In addition, guests can make their meal a double header with the refreshingly sweet Triple Play Parfait featuring chocolate cake made with Coca-Cola® and layered with caramel, chocolate mousse, whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

“Our new MVP Sandwich and Triple Play Parfait encompass all the classic flavors of Dickey’s that our guests know and love, but with a fun summer spin,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Guests can order the limited time offers from now until September 1st nationwide in-store, online and through the Dickey’s App for dine-in, pick-up or delivery.

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here. Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Find more information about national and international franchise opportunities here.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contact:

Greer Martin

Gmartin@dickeys.com