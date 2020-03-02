Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Rolls Out Barbecue Beans Online

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit beans are now available online for barbecue fans and everyday pit masters to enjoy at home. Dickey’s offers five different varieties of beans including Original Barbecue Beans, Jalapeño Barbecue Beans, Texas Barbecue Beans, Brown Sugar Hickory Beans and Sweet Molasses Beans.

“Our focus is to share our great authentic, Texas flavor with folks across the globe and so we’re excited to offer our down-home, delicious barbecue beans to Dickey’s fans everywhere,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc.

Dickey’s offers a wide collection of authentic, Texas-style beans, sausages, spices, rubs, sauces and hardwood pellets online for the everyday pit master to enjoy at home. Barbecue fans can also visit athome.dickeys.com to find a variety of recipes including a Barbecue Bloody Mary, Smoked Caramel Pecan French Toast Casserole, Salted Coffee Brisket with Barbecue Onions and more.

Visit athome.Dickeys.com to purchase products and discover exclusive content including recipes, deals and find a participating retailer near you.

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here . Follow Dickey’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

Find more information about national and international franchise opportunities here .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .