Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Ramps Up Domestic and International Expansion With Virtual Kitchens

The family-owned franchise partners with seasoned restaurateurs to open virtual kitchen locations in San Francisco, Las Vegas and across the Philippines and Myanmar

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The San Francisco market can now enjoy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit as the world’s largest barbecue franchise opened their first two of eight virtual kitchen locations in the bay area during November.

Northern California residents and father and son restaurateurs John and Max Lee opened their first two Dickey’s locations in November and their initial openings are two of nine total virtual locations they plan to open in the U.S. The family franchisees have signed development agreements to open seven other virtual kitchen Dickey’s locations in the bay area and one more off-premise based unit in Las Vegas, NV.

In addition, the two are setting their sights on bringing Dickey’s, authentic Texas-style barbecue to the Southeast Asian countries of Myanmar, formally known as Burma, and the Philippines. Earlier this month, the Lees entered into a letter of intent with Dickey’s to develop close to 100 locations in both countries with the first one scheduled for the capital of the Philippines, Manila, around late next year.

“We’re proud to have this family team join our family brand and we look forward to a successful partnership sharing our fan-favorite barbecue with millions of new guests here in the U.S. and across the globe,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Barbecue fans in the surrounding 10-mile area will be able to get their Dickey’s fix by ordering delivery directly to their doorstep through dickeys.com, the Dickey’s app or dialing the store by phone at 650-591-0121.

To view available franchising opportunities for U.S. and global territories, along with information on Dickey’s opening process, financial investment costs, veteran opportunities and more, visit franchise.dickeys.com .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

