Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Promotes New Chief Financial Officer

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the largest barbecue franchise in the world, announces the promotion of Jay Rooney to Chief Financial Officer of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and its affiliate brands. For the past two years, Jay has served as Vice President of Finance and Accounting until making the move to CFO.

“As a family-owned business, we are always proud to have one of our family members be promoted to the executive level,” says Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “In Jay’s time at Dickey’s, he has been passionate about the brand and I look forward to his continued success.”

Prior to joining Dickey’s in 2017, Jay spent almost 20 years in various financial leadership roles at Brinker International. In his time at Dickey’s, he has seen the company through great expansion both nationally and internationally by leading the finance and accounting teams. After excelling in his previous role, Jay was asked to become the CFO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

“I’m thrilled to be tasked with leading the finance and accounting side of the world’s biggest and best barbecue restaurant brand,” says Jay. “I am especially excited about the future of Dickey’s as we grow the brand through direct delivery, new international markets, expanded retail offerings, and other new revenue streams.”

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here.

Learn more about franchising opportunities here.



Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com