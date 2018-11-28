Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Partners with Toys for Tots

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, a third-generation family-owned business, has partnered with Toys for Tots and The Dickey Foundation this holiday season to give back to the children of military communities across the nation

“We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with Toys for Tots in Dickey’s locations nationwide,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “During this time, we ask our guests to bring toys into their local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit or give a monetary donation to Toys for Tots and The Dickey Foundation, benefitting first responders.”

Guests can bring donated toys to participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations nationwide from now until the end of December to benefit children in their local community.

“We are proud to partner with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit whose community service aligns with the Marine Corps,” said Colonel Ted Silvester, USMC (Ret), Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Their support will allow Toys for Tots to deliver joy and the magic of Christmas to thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise may have been forgotten.”

From December 1 to 24, Dickey’s will also be taking monetary donations for Toys for Tots and The Dickey Foundation supporting local first responders. During this time, all donations made to The Dickey Foundation will be split evenly between The Dickey Foundation and Toys for Tots.

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here. Find more information about national and international franchise opportunities here.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com