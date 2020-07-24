Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Partners With Homeland To Expand Retail Presence

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is ramping up their retail presence with the announcement of their newest partner, Oklahoma-based grocery chain Homeland.

Dickey’s Original Barbecue Beans, Jalapeno Barbecue Beans, Brown Sugar Hickory Beans and Sweet Molasses Beans are now available in all 75 Homeland locations throughout Oklahoma and Texas.

“Our family believes the best memories are made when you’re surrounded by good food and the ones you love,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group . “We are excited to partner with Homeland to bring more of our third-generation family recipes to dining tables everywhere.”

Since coming onto the market, Dickey’s has sold over 300,000 cans of their authentic, Texas-style barbecue beans. Dickey’s retail products are available in 22 states in over 2,500 grocery stores including Walmart, Albertson’s, Safeway, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Lowes Foods, Brookshires, IGA, Nugget Market, Kroger’s, Dave’s Fresh Market and Harps.

Dickey’s offers a wide collection of beans, sausages, spices, rubs, sauces and hardwood pellets online for the everyday pit master to enjoy at home. Barbecue fans can also visit athome.dickeys.com to find a variety of recipes including a Barbecue Bloody Mary, Smoked Caramel Pecan French Toast Casserole, Salted Coffee Brisket with Barbecue Onions and more.

Visit Athome.Dickeys.com to purchase products and discover exclusive content including recipes, deals and find a participating retailer near you.

To find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location , visit dickeys.com/locations .

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting franchise.dickeys.com or call (866) 340-6188.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .