Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Opens Their Doors and Fires Up Their Pit in Kingwood, TX

The new location will begin serving up Texas-style barbecue on Thursday, October 26

Kingwood, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens their newest location this Thursday, October 26 in Kingwood, TX with four weeks of specials and giveaways including free barbecue for a year for one lucky guest. The new location will be opened by new Dickey’s franchisee Kash Kahn.

“The Dickey’s Barbecue Pit family is thrilled to have Kash Khan as one of our own and we greatly look forward to the success of his first location,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are always so proud when we are able to expand in our home state of Texas, especially with great franchisees such as Khan.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturday: Guests may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches all day. Limit two.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

The Kingwood location is the first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location opened by Khan. “I greatly look forward to opening my first location and serving the residents of Kingwood Dickey’s slow-smoked barbecue,” says Khan.

To join Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Club and receive members-only specials and discounts, click here.

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Kingwood is located at 1800 Northpark Dr. Kingwood, TX 77339. The phone number is 281-358-5047.

To learn more about franchising with Dickeys, visit www.dickeys.com/franchise or call 866-340-6188.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

