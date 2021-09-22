Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens second location in Tokyo, Japan





Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The world’s largest barbecue franchise opens its second location in Yoyogi, Tokyo serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit partnered with Sunsheng (Jason) Lin, owner of Japan Barbecue Franchise Company (JBFC) Co., LTD to open its first Japan location in the Kamiosaki District in Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo in May of 2021. Now the second location in Yoyoji a neighborhood in the northern part of Shibuya, Tokyo Japan is open. The second location has limited seating with carry out, delivery and approximately 602 square feet.

“We are thrilled for the second Dickey’s Japan restaurant to open,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group . “Working with Jason enables us to continue driving our international expansion efforts and rapidly grow as the world’s largest barbecue concept.

Dickey’s is on the fast-track to expand even further across Japan with its second location open and plans for the third quickly approaching. The brand’s goal is for Dickey’s to be present in every city in Japan.

Specials for the grand opening include Caesar salad topped with your meat of choice for $4.50, Buy one three meat plate and get a second one for 20% off and kids (up to age 12) receive a free pulled pork sandwich with an adult purchase of any three-meat plate.

In addition to the two locations in Tokyo, Dickey’s Franchise currently has international locations in UAE, Brazil, Pakistan, and Singapore. The brand attributes its success to its ability to replicate its original menu and its flexibility to add other proteins to suit local preferences while still preparing it with the same Texas barbecue flavors.

