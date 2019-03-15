Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offers Sausage in Safeway and Albertsons in the Southwest

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Barbecue lovers can enjoy the delicious taste of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit sausage at home by purchasing it at their local Safeway or Albertsons southwest locations. In partnership with Safeway and Albertsons, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers their Polish Sausage, Spicy Cheddar Sausage and Hot Links for purchase.

“We are proud to partner with Safeway to bring our delicious sausage options to barbecue lovers for them to make at home,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “At Dickey’s, we pride ourselves on the authenticity of our meats and we look forward to offering a high-quality product to folks at the retail level, just as we do in every Dickey’s location across the nation.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit sausage is now available in select Safeway and Albertsons locations in the southwest.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

