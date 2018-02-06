Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offers Sausage at Bashas Grocery Stores

Phoenix, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Aspiring Pit Masters can now purchase three types of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit sausage from Bashas grocery stores in Arizona to make their own delicious, slow-smoked barbecue. Bashas will be offering Dickey’s Original Polish Sausage, Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage and Hot Links.

“We are proud to partner with Bashas grocery stores as they are a local, well-known brand throughout the state of Arizona,” says Renee Roozen, President of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “As a family-owned business, Dickey’s is excited to offer barbecue lovers the opportunity to make our quality meats with their friends and family.”

Dickey’s sausage will be available at 60 Bashas locations across Arizona.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

