Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offers Delicious Dinner Special for Two

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is doubling up their slow-smoked greatness by offering a Texas-style dinner special for two.

The dinner for two includes two, two-meat plates for $22 and will be available for purchase the whole month of February on weekdays after 4 p.m.

Dickey’s two-meat plates include the guest’s choice of two authentic, slow-smoked meats, two savory sides and a delicious buttery roll. This February, guests can enjoy dinner in-store at Dickey’s with their barbecue loving best friend or better half for only $22.

“At Dickey’s, we believe that authentic barbecue is meant to be shared with friends and family,” says Renee Roozen, President of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are proud to offer this special to our guests and bring folks in our doors to enjoy Texas-style barbecue with their loved ones and our Dickey’s Barbecue Pit family.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

