Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers $1 Big Yellow Cup for a limited time

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is kicking off summer with new twists on their iconic Big Yellow Cup. Guests can cool off all summer long with two new collectible Big Yellow Cups that will be available for just $1 in-store from May 28 – July 14. The Show Us Your Cup Contest makes its return this summer for guests to share highlights of their Big Yellow Cup adventures with Dickey’s and win great prizes.

The two limited edition, collectible Big Yellow Cups feature scenes from summer, including an outdoor camping landscape and theme park motifs-perfect for sharing on social media.

“Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cup is the perfect complement to our authentic, Texas-style barbecue experience,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “Last summer, guests celebrated and shared their adventures with us during our Show Us Your Cup contest, and we believe the perfect way to reignite summer season is by offering a $1 Big Yellow Cup.”

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, Dickey’s will host a contest through Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, where barbecue lovers can enter to win numerous prizes, including Free Barbecue for a Year, Pitmaster Packs, Dickey’s Gift Cards and one grand prize winner will receive an all-inclusive vacation for two to Cancun, Mexico. To enter the contest, guests will have to follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on one of three social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook and/or Twitter), post a photo of where they’ve taken their Big Yellow Cup on their summer adventure, and use the hashtag “ShowUsYourCup”, “Contest.” Complete rules will be available on the Dickey’s website prior to the start of the contest.

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here. Find more information about national and international franchise opportunities here.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contact:

Greer Martin

Gmartin@dickeys.com