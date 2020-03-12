Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Named a 2020 10Best Nominee

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is nominated for the 2020 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards adding to the list of accolades the world’s largest barbecue concept has already received.

Barbecue fans can cast their vote online here every 12 hours until the contest ends on March 30th.

“We’ve been serving up authentic, Texas-style barbecue since 1941 and it’s an honor to know that we have fans all over the world who are as passionate about our barbecue as we are,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

This marks the second year in a row the Dallas-based franchise has received this nomination for Best Fast Casual Restaurant. Nominees are chosen by an expert panel and the winners will be announced on Friday, April 10th.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .