Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Makes its Highly Anticipated Japan Debut

World’s largest barbecue concept set to open its doors in Tokyo on May 12

Tokyo ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tokyo is about to get Japan’s first taste of Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit when the world’s largest barbecue franchise opens overseas today, May 12!

The Texas-style barbecue brand partnered with Sunsheng (Jason) Lin, owner of Japan Barbecue Franchise Company (JBFC) Co., LTD to open its first Japan location in the Kamiosaki District in Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo. The new restaurant will offer third-party delivery, takeout and limited dine-in seating for on-the-go guests seeking a quick, savory meal. Located just walking distance from Meguro Metro Station, Dickey’s is in the perfect location for Tokyo locals and visitors alike to experience delicious, slow-smoked meats and southern sides for the first time.

“We are thrilled for Dickey’s first Japan restaurant to open in such a well-known metropolis,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group . “Working with Jason enables us to continue driving our international expansion efforts and rapidly grow as the world’s largest barbecue concept. With so many different, convenient ways to order at the new Tokyo restaurant, we are confident that people in Shinagawa-ku and its surrounding communities will become big fans of Dickey’s pit-smoked barbecue.”

Dickey’s is on the fast-track to expand even further across Japan with its second location projected to open this fall. The brand’s ultimate goal is for Dickey’s to be present in every city in Japan.

In addition to the location in Tokyo, Dickey’s Franchise currently has eight other international partnerships in Abu Dhabi, Australia, Brazil, Dubai, Egypt, Pakistan, Singapore and Republic of Georgia. The brand attributes its success to its ability to replicate its original menu and its flexibility to add other proteins to suit local preferences while still preparing it with the same Texas barbecue flavors.

To learn more about restaurant franchising opportunities , visit the Dickey’s Franchise website and follow Dickey’s Franchise on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

