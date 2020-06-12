Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches Retail Products with Harps

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit recently partnered with Arkansas-based grocery chain, Harps to extend their barbecue beans for Dickey’s fans to enjoy at home.

Dickey’s Original Barbecue Beans, Jalapeno Barbecue Beans, Brown Sugar Hickory Beans and Sweet Molasses Beans will be available in all 115 Harps locations across the U.S. starting this Summer.

“Our focus is to share our great authentic, Texas flavor with guests across the globe and we look forward to our new partnership with Harps to bring more folks our delicious barbecue beans,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group .

Harps Food Stores, Inc., based in Springdale, Arkansas, is a chain of 115 supermarkets located across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas. The company sells both groceries and sporting goods in some larger stores, with several locations also incorporating pharmacies and fuel centers.

