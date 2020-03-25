Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches New Necessity Offerings

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is launching slow-smoked whole meats and an array of grocery items for guests to order online at Dickeys.com and through the Dickey’s app . This Thursday, toilet paper, paper towels, boxes of gloves and bottled water will be available to order for delivery or pick-up at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the U.S.

Hickory-smoked pork butts, kielbasa sausages, racks of ribs and briskets will all be available in whole sizes for barbecue fans to feed their entire crew. In addition, Dickey’s southern sides will be available in a new larger size to complement guests placing bulk orders.

“Dickey’s has been a staple in communities since 1941 and we’re open and here to serve you all the essentials you need during this difficult time,” says Laura Rea Dickey CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering free delivery through the end of April and this Sunday, Dickey’s guests who place an order of $10 or more on Dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s app and use the code KEFOLO will receive a free kid’s meal with their purchase. Other deals available online to Dickey’s guests for delivery or carry-out include 2 two meat plates for only $24 and for curbside pick-up, guests can receive $5 off their order of $25 or more using the code CARRYOUT online at dickeys.com and the Dickey’s app.

