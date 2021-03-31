Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches First Virtual Brand – Wing Boss

Texas-style barbecue restaurant debuts delivery-only concept featuring chicken tenders and pit-smoked wings as additional revenue stream for franchisees

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) No one does pit-smoked wings like Dickey’s Barbecue Pit , which is why the world’s largest barbecue concept recently launched Wing Boss , the brand’s first-ever virtual concept starring pit-smoked wings.

Wing Boss first launched at the original Dickey’s location in Dallas, Texas, and has since expanded to over 40 restaurants with continued growth month-over-month. Serving as a new revenue stream for franchisees, Wing Boss will debut in 20 additional locations throughout April with more locations in the works. Since introducing the virtual concept, Dickey’s has seen an incremental increase in profits of over 1%.

“Wing Boss not only makes our pit-smoked wings and tenders more accessible, it’s also an innovative business model built to cater to today’s times,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “As a family-owned company, we are always looking for ways to support our Owner/Operators and Wing Boss creates an additional opportunity to expand their earning potential and capitalize on the delivery trend of today’s convenience-minded consumers. Due to the uniqueness that smoked chicken brings to the category, we are continuing to invest in the brand and scale it across all of our locations. Our continued innovation plays a huge role in our brand’s rapid growth and we have no plans of slowing down.”

Available in Group Packs, Combos or By The Piece, wing fans can sink their teeth into bone-in or boneless cluckers that are pit-smoked over hickory wood. Dickey’s sources its barbecue meats with no B.S. (bad stuff) so the chicken is humanely raised without added hormones. Of course, as a Dickey’s family brand, Wing Boss offers a wide variety of dry rubs and saucabilities, including Atomic, Sweet Chili, Barbecue Dry Spice, Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Original Barbecue, Sweet Barbecue, Cajun Spice, Lemon Pepper, Spicy Korean, Texas Hot Sauce and Garlic Parmesan.

For tender fans, Wing Boss’ menu features breaded chicken strips served with a choice of sauce. Customers can also add on Seasoned Hand-Cut Fries, Cajun Fries, Cheese Fries, Buffalo Ranch Fries, Coleslaw, Mac And Cheese, Veggie Sticks and Buttery Texas Toast. And for something sweet, throw in a Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Blondie Brownie or Pecan Pie Slice.

These mouthwatering menu items are available for delivery through UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash. For more information, visit wingboss.com .

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.dickeys.com .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Franchise on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches First Virtual Brand – Wing Boss first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.