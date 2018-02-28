Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Introduces the JalapeñoCheddarSpicyPulledPorkSandwich

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit introduces a new sandwich that will be loved by barbecue purists and adventurists alike, as long as they appreciate a kick to their Pulled Pork. The new JalapeñoCheddarSpicyPulledPorkSandwich will be available throughout the month of March.

The sandwich includes Dickey’s slow-smoked Pulled Pork and spicy barbecue sauce with savory cheddar cheese and jalapeños.

The JalapeñoCheddarSpicyPulledPorkSandwich will be available in Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations nationwide beginning March 1 through 28.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit we enjoy creating new ways to serve our tried and true, Texas-style barbecue,” says Tony McMaster, Chief Marketing Officer at Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our JalapeñoCheddarSpicyPulledPorkSandwich caters to those who love Dickey’s traditional sandwiches as well as those that are looking to spice up their classic barbecue meal.”

The JalapeñoCheddarSpicyPulledPorkSandwich can be purchased as a single sandwich or as a combo meal with a savory side and Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cup.

Find your nearest store’s delivery options here.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contact:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com