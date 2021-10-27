Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Introduces Full Bar Service

New Beverage Program Kicks off at All New Locations with Options for Existing Owners

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is now offering full bar service and bar menu. The brand launched a completely revised Bar Program. The enhanced Bar Program now offers an extensive line of standard drinks, beers, and wines along with 7 new, exciting signature drinks that have special ties to the Dickey’s Brand and story.

The Worlds Largest Barbecue concept is going back to its roots which were established in 1941 when a small barbecue stand sold barbecue sandwiches and ice-cold beer. The newly designed beverage ingredients give a nod to the Dickey family with Tres Generations Margarita – featuring Tres Generations Reposado with a nod to the third generation of Dickey’s family leadership that is celebrating its 80th anniversary!

“We started by looking at what people drink while making barbecue in their back yard. We discovered top of the list were cold beer, lemonade, sweet tea, moonshine, and whiskey. We used these staples to curate our bar menu” says Dan Timm, the Beverage Director for Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

Some of the new beverages include:

Hickory Old Fashioned – bringing the smoke without fire to our bar guests.

Bourbon Cheery Fizz – featuring Balcones bourbon from Waco, TX.

Double Lemon Drop – crafted with homemade vodka lemonade.

Peach Tea – featuring Dickey’s famous Sweet Tea with peach whiskey.

Blackberry Lemonade – crowd favorite with a strong kick from blackberry moonshine.

Moving forward, all new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit owners and operators will have a full-service bar or beverage tub or cooler. Existing restaurants have the option to add bar service. David and Ashley Boisture are one of the longest standing Owner/Operators who are also the 5th grossing restaurant out of the nearly 600 Dickey’s locations located in Arlington, Texas. They just completed construction on a brand-new bar and outdoor patio. “We are celebrating our 20th Anniversary with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and are happy to have this offering for our guests” says Boisture who added the bar to his existing location. “We are fortunate that we have a large space and we had an area that wasn’t being utilized so we built a bar that extends out to our new patio” adds Boisture who is now ready for prime patio season in Texas.

Boisture is just getting started with promoting his bar but says the incentive to be able to up his profit margins while encouraging guests to stay a while is what he and Ashley envision. Dan Timm worked on his beverage menu and Chef Phil created a bar menu that pairs well with the beverage flavor profiles.

Timm estimates that Owner Operators will see an increase of 10-15% in sales by selling alcohol. “People like to go in and sit and have a beverage then order their food, and order another drink while they wait” says Timm.

“We are happy for the Boistures who are longtime Owner/Operators who see the potential to increase profits while offering guests a chance to stay a while, watch a game, have fun on the patio while enjoying barbecue with new beverages” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. The company is helping all Owner/Operators with personalized bar menus, training and tech support for beverage service.

*Each beverage menu will vary by location, and many states will offer local beers and wines to give it a personalized experience while keeping it local.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey's Restaurant Brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual 's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list , was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation's Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual's 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News , Forbes Magazine , Franchise Times , The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine .

