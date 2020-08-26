Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Hosts Massive Labor Day Sale

Texas-style barbecue brand offers epic end of summer sale with 50% discount on nearly all online retail items

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The number one selling brand in slow-smoked barbecue Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is launching their biggest online sale of the year in celebration of Labor Day.

From August 31 – September 8, Dickey’s is offering 50% off for nearly all items in their retail collection. Popular items such as Dickey’s original barbecue sauce, seasonings, apparel rubs and barbecue beans will only be available at the discounted price through athome.dickeys.com for the limited-time end of summer sale.

“For Labor Day weekend, we’ve got all of the top-of-the-line products you need to elevate your barbecue grilling game at half the price,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. “We’ve also curated new recipes for our At Home website that combine our family’s bbq expertise with unique, unexpected flavors that everyone from pit masters to picky eaters are sure to love for their Labor Day cookouts.”

Recipes for slow-smoked dips, drinks, sides, desserts, appetizers and more are listed on athome.dickeys.com for barbecue fans to try at home and range from elixirs such as a smoked grapefruit paloma to Caribbean stuffed peppers.

Visit Athome.Dickeys.com to purchase products and discover exclusive content including recipes, deals and find a participating retailer near you.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

