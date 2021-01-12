Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Heads To Dale City, VA

Dale City, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Retired military Veteran Mark Klawitter recently inked a development deal with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to bring authentic, Texas-style barbecue to Dale City, VA.

The deal inked earlier this month is slated to open as a delivery-carry out unit in the Washington D.C. suburb of Prince William County.

“As a lot of folks are still not comfortable dining around other people, I wanted to give guests the opportunity to enjoy true Texas-style barbecue through the convenience of carryout and delivery,” said Klawitter new Dickey’s Owner Operator and former Army Sergeant Major for the United States Military.

Dickey’s franchise discount available to former service members is one of several factors that attracted Klawitter to the barbecue concept. In addition, the Virginia resident is excited by the promise of the community and the rapid growth and development the area is experiencing.

“Dale City is a very diverse community and I look forward to serving my neighbors and giving guests an opportunity to know me and our great barbecue coming soon,” said Klawitter.

“Mark’s previous leadership experience in the military and his passion for serving his community and a team will lend itself well to restaurant ownership. We’re honored to have Mark join our close-knit family and look forward to his future success,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s is an award-winning barbecue franchise rooted in Texas-style cuisine and features a southern menu of slow-smoked meats and savory sides. All meats are smoked on-site over a wood-burning pit and accompanied by family-recipes passed down for three generations.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

