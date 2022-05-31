Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Gears Up for Grand Opening of Hauppauge, N.Y. Location

Texas-style BBQ restaurant continues development push in Suffolk County

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit announced today that the world’s largest barbecue concept is set to open its new Hauppauge, N.Y. location on June 2, 2022.

Hauppauge’s newest Dickey’s location will be celebrating the grand opening through the weekend and will feature their authentic Texas-style BBQ menu. A variety of their hand rubbed, slow smoked BBQ will be served, from fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, competition-style brisket, jalapeño cheddar kielbasa sausage, and much more. Dickey’s knows they can’t serve you the best Texas BBQ without their authentic southern style sides, like their famous fried okra, mac and cheese, baked potato casserole.

The Hauppauge location is part of a multi-unit area development agreement with Prosper Food Corporation to bring a total of five Dickey’s multi-unit franchise locations over the next seven years. Prosper Food purchased its first existing Dickey’s location back in October in Centereach, N.Y. The company also has plans to develop another three variations of Dickey’s throughout Suffolk County, N.Y.

“We are excited to bring tasty, Texas-style barbecue to Hauppauge and the Suffolk County community we call home,” said John Malinconico, CEO and President for Prosper Food. “I look forward to serving folks more convenient, slow smoked, competition quality barbecue through dine-in, carry-out, pick-up and delivery, as we bring more locations to the region.”

You can find the newest addition to our Dickey’s franchise on 812 Wheeler Rd., Suite 105, Hauppauge, NY 11788. For more information, call us at 631-780-5252. This location is a single level unit with seating for approximately 16 guests. The store will be open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“Since my family opened the first Dickey’s in 1941, we’ve made it our mission to serve as many guests as possible with the very best barbecue out there,” says Roland Dickey. Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group . “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with John and their team over at Prosper Food to bring Legit.Texas.Barbecue. as we expand further in the northeast.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.Dickeys.com .

