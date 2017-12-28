Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Fires Up the Pit in Mesa, AZ

The new location will open Sunday, December 31

Mesa, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens their newest location this Sunday, December 31 with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for one lucky guest. The location will be the first store opened by Dickey’s franchisee Hisham Beydoun.

The new location will offer guests $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches on Sunday, December 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., limit two per guest.

“We are proud to welcome our newest franchisee, Hisham, to the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit family,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “The Dickey’s brand continues to grow and be successful because of the dedication and passion our owners have for the brand and the guests they serve.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Smokin’ Saturdays: Guests may purchase $2 Pulled Pork Sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., limit two per guest.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

This will be Hisham’s first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location to open in Arizona. Though he is new to the restaurant industry, Hisham is well versed in running a business as a multi-unit gas station owner. “When I decided to venture into the restaurant industry by adding on to my Arco Gas Station, Dickey’s was the perfection option for me,” says Hisham. “The food is delicious, and I am looking forward to serving the residents of my community.”

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Mesa is located at 1208 Ellsworth Rd., Mesa, AZ 85209. The phone number is 480-986-6477.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

