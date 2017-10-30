Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Fires Up First International Deal

Dickey’s will develop first international locations in the Middle East

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the largest barbecue chain in the world, brings authentic, Texas-style barbecue overseas. The brand has partnered with acclaimed Middle Eastern hospitality group, Serenity Hospitality, LLC to bring 45 Dickey’s locations to seven countries throughout the Middle East.

“My family started Dickey’s in 1941 and since then we have grown the Dickey’s brand exponentially, turning it into a household name nationwide,” says Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We have been searching for the perfect partner to be the first to take our company international and I believe we have found that in Serenity Hospitality. They see the vision we have for the future of Dickey’s and will be an integral part of that. We greatly look forward to this partnership and the success that Dickey’s will see in the Middle East.”

Serenity Hospitality is led by Chief Executive Officer Youssef El Habbal who has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry with a heavy focus on concept development and franchise operations.

“At Serenity Hospitality, LLC we take pride in owning innovative Food and Beverage concepts. After doing much research of high-quality American brands, we found that Dickey’s business model, menu options and future plans aligned perfectly with what we were looking for,” says Youssef El Habbal, CEO of Serenity Hospitality, LLC. “A company’s values and heritage are extremely important to us, and Dickey’s long family-owned history along with their promise to serve only the best food to their guests meet the values that we look for in a partner.”

The 45 international Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations are slated to opened in seven countries throughout the Middle East including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Lebanon. The first locations are planned to open in 2018 in the UAE.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit looks forward to the value this expansion brings our current owners and national operations,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Having the opportunity to work with such experienced partners such as Serenity Hospitality says much about the quality, strength and future of our delicious barbecue and our ever growing brand.”

To learn more about franchising with Dickey’s, visit Dickey’s franchising page or call 866-340-6188.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

About Serenity Hospitality LLC

Serenity Hospitality LLC focuses on bringing innovation and excellence to the high-growth Food and Beverage market across the GCC and beyond. Serenity Hospitality is owned by SANAD AD, an Abu Dhabi-based investment house. Our team members possess cutting-edge local market knowledge and deep industry experience. In addition, our corporate dynamism enables us to conceptualize, launch, and manage brands efficiently and confidently.

Serenity Hospitality’s portfolio includes Meshwari®, a newly launched and acclaimed fast-casual Middle Eastern eatery, with additional innovative concepts under development throughout the region.

