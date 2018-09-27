Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Expands in Texas, Hawaii and Michigan

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the largest barbecue franchise in the world, expands with six new locations to open in October. These locations will be opened in Kalamazoo, MI; Pearland, TX; Willis, TX; Fairfield, TX; Fulshear, TX; and for the first time, Dickey’s will open a location in Hawaii.

“At Dickey’s, we pride ourselves on serving our guests authentic, Texas-style barbecue as well as giving back to those in our communities,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “The franchisees of these new Dickey’s locations have a passion for Legit. Texas. Barbecue. and the dedication it takes to be successful and I truly look forward to all of the great things they will bring to the brand as a whole.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit was first opened in 1941 and has grown exponentially, with new locations opening every month. The third generation, family-owned business puts family and great barbecue first and looks forward to further expansion with new and existing Dickey’s family members.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 500 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

