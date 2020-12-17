Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Expands Texas Footprint With New Clear Lake, TX Development





Houston, TX ( Restaurant News Release ) The world’s largest barbecue franchise Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to develop new locations in their home state as they announce their latest move to develop an expansive location in the Houston, TX suburb of Clear Lake.

Retired firefighter Josef Gregory inked the deal with Dickey’s earlier this year to bring the brand’s authentic, Texas-style barbecue to the Clear Lake community.

Dickey’s is on track to open in the waterfront residence also referred to as the Bay Area and most notoriously known as the destination for the NASA Space Center in early 2021.

The native-born Texan and Dickey’s franchise Owner/Operator is local to the Clear Lake area and is venturing into his first official barbecue restaurant with his wife and three sons.

“My family and I have always had a passion for slow-smoked barbecue and when the restaurant across the street from the NASA facility shutdown we decided it was our opportunity to open our own barbecue franchise,” said Gregory.

In addition to the full line-up of Dickey’s classics such as competition-style brisket, fall-off-the-bone ribs and slow-smoked chicken wings, the former first responder is planning to incorporate a full-service bar into his expansive Clear Lake location. To accommodate outdoor dining during the area’s seasonally-long warmer months, the Dickey’s Clear Lake location will also feature a large patio area for guests to enjoy.

“As a brand rooted in Texas barbecue history, we’re proud to have Josef join our family and carry on the Dickey’s legacy in his Houston-area community,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Josef’s leadership skills as a former first responder will serve him well in this new endeavor and we look forward to his future success.”

